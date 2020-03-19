Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on P1Z. Nord/LB set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.64 ($27.49).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

