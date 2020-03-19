Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

