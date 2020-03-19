Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

PTEN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,635. The firm has a market cap of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after buying an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,543,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 592,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,994,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 447,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

