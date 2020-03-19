PAYCENT (PYN) Price Up 42% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $19,541.42 and approximately $633.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,825 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

