Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 25,000 Shares

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,624. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.