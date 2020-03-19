Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 4.9% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.07% of Paypal worth $86,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.77.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 12,175,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

