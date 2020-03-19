Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 6.1% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 737,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144,654. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

