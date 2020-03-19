Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,804 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 3,096,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144,654. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.