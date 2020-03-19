Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,587 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,752,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $5,408,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.77.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 12,175,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

