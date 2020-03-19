PayPie 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,145.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5,145.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.02211979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00197870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

