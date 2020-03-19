PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

PAYS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.