PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Reaches $897,728.81

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, IDEX and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market cap of $897,728.81 and approximately $256,396.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.05384930 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003861 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,981,231 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Switcheo Network, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

