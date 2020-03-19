PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 123,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

