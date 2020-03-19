Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,969,000 after buying an additional 371,620 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.79%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.