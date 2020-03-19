Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.17 ($2.84).

Shares of LON:NRR traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). 3,268,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 122.60 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of $217.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.57.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

