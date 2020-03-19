Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395 ($5.20).

Shares of LON PTEC traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.30 ($1.85). The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.17. The firm has a market cap of $425.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1.49. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

