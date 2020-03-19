Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 200.33 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.38. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

