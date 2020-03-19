Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

Get National Express Group alerts:

LON:NEX traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 359.02 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82.

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.