Peel Hunt Trims Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Target Price to GBX 182

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ARW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290.86 ($3.83).

ARW traded down GBX 27.10 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of GBX 104.30 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The firm has a market cap of $168.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.31.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

