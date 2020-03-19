Peercoin (PPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,983.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002825 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade and HitBTC. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $140,983.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,001.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.10 or 0.03584168 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004706 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00101947 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00680301 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,081,485 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, WEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.