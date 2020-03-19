Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,119 ($14.72) to GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Investec cut shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,040 ($13.68).

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,091.50 ($14.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.92). The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

