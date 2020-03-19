Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,726 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,106,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Toro by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 219,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.