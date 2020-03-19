Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,958 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26,626.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.78. 1,230,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

