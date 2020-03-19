Peony (PNY) Hits One Day Volume of $2,037.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $47,258.87 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,558,316 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,488 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

