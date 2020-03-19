People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO Acquires $17,864.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato bought 1,232 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R David Rosato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get People's United Financial alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,916,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.