Perry A. Sook Sells 7,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

