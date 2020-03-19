Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,531

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,050.62 ($40.13).

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,890.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,537.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total value of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

