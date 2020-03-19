PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,252 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 10.52% of PetIQ worth $74,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

