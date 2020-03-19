Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 415,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,403. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

