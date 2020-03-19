Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,213 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 2,040,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,403. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

