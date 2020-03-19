Philip R. Smith Purchases 3,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Philip R. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 176,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,093. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNEB. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

