Phoenix Tree (DNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of DNK opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. Phoenix Tree has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.