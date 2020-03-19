Pi Financial Cuts Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$2.35

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$2.35 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.22. 887,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,131. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

In other news, Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,777,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,443,732.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

