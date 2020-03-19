Pi Financial Lowers Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$6.50

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CLS stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. The company had a trading volume of 964,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.89. Celestica has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$240,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,400.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

