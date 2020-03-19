Pi Financial Lowers Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$1.65

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.15 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of QIS traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,968. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.65.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

