Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,623.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $46,623.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008132 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,815,884,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

