Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3,108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554,468 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 9.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of Pinduoduo worth $60,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 7,069,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,985. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

