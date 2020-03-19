Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 102,436 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 13,431,206 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,927,000. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

