Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,607 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 2,965,883 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 1,372,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 2,115,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of CLF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.