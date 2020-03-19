Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of FLIR opened at $33.67 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

