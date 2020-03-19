Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,359 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of FormFactor worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 283,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,588,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

