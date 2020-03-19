Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Cubic worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CUB. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

