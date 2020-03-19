Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.06 Million in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Concho Resources stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

