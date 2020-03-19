Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mantech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mantech International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mantech International by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

