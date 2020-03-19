Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,377 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.