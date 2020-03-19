Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 15,638 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 5,250 shares worth $255,949. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

