Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 21,832 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Caretrust REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $930.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

