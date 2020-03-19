Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 25,622 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Sanmina stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

