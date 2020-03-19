Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 26,173 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.