Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 27,983 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 477,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $770.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.